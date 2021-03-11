Micro Focus International plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.30 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 476.30 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 353.90. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 641.90 ($8.39).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

