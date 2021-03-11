Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $355.80

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.80 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 481 ($6.28), with a volume of 2,031,350 shares traded.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

