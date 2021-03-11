Michael Castagna Purchases 3,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

