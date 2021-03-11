M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

M&G stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

