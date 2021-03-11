MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MRPRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

