Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 331,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

