MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.69. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,730.00 price target (up from $1,640.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $80.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,449.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,054. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,815.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,559.09 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

