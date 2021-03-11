Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.