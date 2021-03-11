MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MEI Pharma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 88,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

