MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

