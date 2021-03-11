McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Announces Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 150,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $465.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.97. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUX shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

