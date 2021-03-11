McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $214.26. 107,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.87 and its 200-day moving average is $215.09. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.