McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day moving average is $215.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

