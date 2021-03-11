McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $80.60

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.60 ($1.05), but opened at GBX 78 ($1.02). McBride shares last traded at GBX 81.32 ($1.06), with a volume of 197,614 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.20.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.