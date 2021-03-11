MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $419,328.81

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $419,328.81 and $88,453.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,931.27 or 1.00324397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00034440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00423179 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00818972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00292963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00084564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005327 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

