MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stake Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. MasterCraft Boat comprises about 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.80% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 3,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,022. The firm has a market cap of $586.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

