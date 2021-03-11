Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. 223,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334,102. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.