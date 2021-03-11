Maryland Capital Management Purchases 1,622 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 574,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $110.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

