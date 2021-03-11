Maryland Capital Management Has $26.37 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.51. 103,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.