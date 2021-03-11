Maryland Capital Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

