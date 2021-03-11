Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 245.2% in February

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the February 11th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

