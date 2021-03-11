Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Up 5.1%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. 204,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 319,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

