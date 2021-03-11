Marker Therapeutics’ (MRKR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 218.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

MRKR stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

