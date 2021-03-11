Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

