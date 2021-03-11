Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $564.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

