Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.37

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 33306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.