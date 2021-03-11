ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

NYSE:MAN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.52. 4,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,439. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

