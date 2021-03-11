Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.73. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

