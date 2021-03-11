Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

TSE:MDI opened at C$7.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.02. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.38.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

