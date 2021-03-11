Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,660 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up 2.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $30,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

ON traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 280,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,133. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $42.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

