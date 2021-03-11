Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 25,780 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Total were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,006. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.