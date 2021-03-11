Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $2,051,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,673. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

