Majedie Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.50 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IT stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.64. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,047. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
See Also: Quiet Period
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.