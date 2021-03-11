Majedie Asset Management Ltd Invests $6.50 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.64. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,047. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.