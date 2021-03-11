Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,783 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

AEO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

