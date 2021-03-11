Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $6.18. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,876 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYTAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research note on Friday, November 27th. VTB Capital lowered Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

