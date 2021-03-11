MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.13

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 25755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

