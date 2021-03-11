Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 239,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 372,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGTA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $642.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

