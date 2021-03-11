MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to $21.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.