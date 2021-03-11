MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to $21.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.
NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.19.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
