Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report sales of $49.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $42.70 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $199.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $156.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.68. 181,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,123. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

