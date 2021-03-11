MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.