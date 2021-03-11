Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.