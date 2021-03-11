Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $24,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

