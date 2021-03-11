Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Hill-Rom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

