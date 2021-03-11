Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 38,639 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

