Lynn M. Utter Sells 625 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

