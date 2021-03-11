Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $76.00. The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 61360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $8,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,342,907 shares of company stock worth $134,796,718 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

