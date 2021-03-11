Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $76.00. The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 61360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.
In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $8,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,342,907 shares of company stock worth $134,796,718 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
