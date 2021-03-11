LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $10.46. LSI Industries shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 82,131 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

