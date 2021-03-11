LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.10

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $10.46. LSI Industries shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 82,131 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

