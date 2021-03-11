Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

NYSE LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

