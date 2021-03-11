Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.99

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 8887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $1,072,047 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,165 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

